Municipal minister Nathan Cullen’s sign near Smithers was vandalized over the weekend. (Twitter/Nathan Cullen)

Municipal minister Nathan Cullen’s sign near Smithers was vandalized over the weekend. (Twitter/Nathan Cullen)

Minister Cullen’s signboard in northwest B.C. riding defaced with hate graffiti

‘You do not represent northwest’: Minister calls out idiocy of mischief makers in tweet

B.C. cabinet minister Nathan Cullen was victim of hateful graffiti after a highway billboard near Smithers was defaced over the weekend.

The incident saw the billboard sprayed with swastikas and the words ‘Nazi dictatorship party’ on it. No culprits have been identified yet. Black Press Media has reached out to the RCMP for comment.

The municipal minister called out the idiocy of the mischief-makers in a tweet: “To whoever continues to vandalize my highway signs with the worst hate and racist images imaginable, you do not represent the northwest. You do not represent an intelligent or meaningful political voice. It is hate. It is vile. You are convincing no one.”

This is the second time the same billboard has been vandalized. In December last year, it was defaced with slurs targeting provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry after B.C. rolled out vaccine mandates to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cullen who is the MLA for Stikine and resides in Smithers saw anti-Semitic commentaries roll in after vaccine mandate protesters compared the government’s vaccination policy to the holocaust.

Back then, Cullen had spoken of his Jewish heritage and said that such comments are hurtful to an entire community.

READ MORE: Northwest B.C. MLA’s billboard in Smithers vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti

Previous story
Friends, family gather for strength as search for missing Port Alberni woman continues
Next story
Friends, family gather for strength as search for missing Port Alberni woman continues

Just Posted

Members of Tseshaht First Nation perform a prayer song at Tsehaht Market for Amber Manthorne on Sunday, June 10. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Friends, family gather for strength as search for missing Port Alberni woman continues

Waiting for High Tide by Judith Rackham is one of the pieces of artwork on display at DRAW Gallery in Port Alberni. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Summer art exhibit opens at DRAW Gallery in Port Alberni

A young southern resident killer whale (left), shown in a handout photo, spotted swimming in the waters off the west side of Vancouver Island now has a name. The Center for Whale Research based in Washington state says it has dubbed the latest addition to K Pod as K45 after staff spotted it in a tight group with other family members northeast of Race Rocks on Saturday. CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Centre for Whale Research
Researchers name newest baby orca spotted off Vancouver Island

Port Alberni RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance to locate Amber Manthorne, who is missing from the Alberni Valley. Her vehicle was located Saturday, July 9 south of Nanaimo, but Manthorne is still missing (PHOTO COURTESY RCMP)
Port Alberni woman’s car found in Nanaimo, but woman is still missing