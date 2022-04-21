Jesse Bennett remains wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for abduction. (RCMP Handout)

Jesse Bennett remains wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for abduction. (RCMP Handout)

Missing Cowichan Valley 7-year-old Violet Bennett returned safe and sound

Father Jesse Bennett still wanted on Canada-wide warrant for abduction

A seven-year-old girl who has been missing since Jan. 23 has been returned safe and sound.

Violet Bennett disappeared with her father Jesse Bennett after Jesse was directed by the court to give Violet into her mother’s custody, but Roget Jade Hall did not see her daughter again until Wednesday, April 20, when someone known to Violet dropped her off at the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment.

Hall said she’s “super happy” and a little anxious with her daughter’s homecoming, as she works to get things back to normal.

“But Violet is being her amazing, happy self,” said Hall. “She’s so much bigger now.”

Jesse is still wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for abduction in contravention of a custody order.

“This investigation came to a positive ending, thanks to the work of our partnering police agencies, the media and ultimately the public who provided tips in hope to safely locate Violet,” said Cpl. Alex Bérubé, an RCMP media officer, in a press release.

RCMP

Previous story
‘Soap opera’: Alberta premier says he’s been too tolerant of open dissent
Next story
‘Just the beginning’: 14 graves found at former residential school in Saskatchewan

Just Posted

Soccer players with Alberni Athletics youth soccer club enjoy a wrapup day under sunny skies, March 5, 2022. (AMY ANAKA PHOTO)
Alberni Athletics celebrate successful soccer season

Director Janet Schlackl leads the Urbanstreet Choir in a rehearsal at Alberni Valley United Church on April 7, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
New community choir keeps music alive in Port Alberni

Connie Chaplin, a silk artist visiting the Alberni Valley from Saskatchewan, has been leading different silk dyeing workshops at North Island College. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Workshop teaches silk painting techniques

The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. FILE PHOTO
ALBERNI GOLF: Easter golf draws a crowd