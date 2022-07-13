Missing Kamloops boys haven’t been heard from since July 8

It is believed the boys were picked up by a non-custodial parent and her partner

Mark (left) and William Mochrie from Kamloops have not been heard from since July 8, 2022 (contributed/Kamloops RCMP)

Kamloops RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating two missing boys.

William Mochrie, 11, and Mark Mochrie, 13, have not been heard from since July 8.

Police believe the boys’ non-custodial parent Kristen Mochrie picked the boys up for an unscheduled visit.

Kristen’s partner Cory Battilana is believed to be with them.

The group may be travelling in one of two vehicles – either a 1997 red two-door Honda Civic with a B.C. license plate LR520R or a 2017 blue five-door Hyundai Santa Fe with a B.C. license plate KE920K.

William is described as 4’7 and 71 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Mark is described as five feet tall, 141 pounds, also with brown hair and brown eyes.

Kristen also goes by the last name of Warawa. She is 37-years-old, 5’2, and 170 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.

Kristen Mochrie, 37 (Kamloops RCMP)

Her partner Cory is 38-years-old with brown hair and brown eyes. He stands 5’8 and weighs 163 pounds.

Cory Battilana, 38 (Kamloops RCMP)

“Their whereabouts are currently unknown,” said Corporal Crystal Evelyn, Kamloops RCMP spokesperson. “Police and family are concerned for the wellbeing of the boys, who are considered missing at this time.”

Police say the group may have been heading to Barriere, 100 Mile, Lilooet or the Edmonton area.

Anyone with information that may help locate the boys is asked to please contact their nearest police detachment or the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

