Missing man believed to be travelling from Langford to Duncan, say police

West Shore RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a missing man believed to be travelling from Langford to Duncan.
Raymond Begin, 63, was last heard from on Feb. 29 when left in a 2011 white Ford E350 van with the licence plate LE8511.
Begin is described as a six-foot-four Caucasian man with brown hair and blue eyes.
Begin was reported missing by his family, who are concerned for this well-being and safety. Police do not suspect foul play.
Anyone who spots Begin or his van is asked to call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.
