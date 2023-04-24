Saanich police are seeking help locating Bernard “Ben” Fournier last believed to be heading to Nanaimo in his 2004 brown or gold Ford Taurus with BC license plate CDV074. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department) (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)

Saanich police are seeking help locating Bernard “Ben” Fournier last believed to be heading to Nanaimo in his 2004 brown or gold Ford Taurus with BC license plate CDV074. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department) (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)

Missing man may be headed for Nanaimo in gold Ford Taurus: Saanich police

Bernard ‘Ben’ Fournier was last seen or heard from April 16

Saanich police are seeking help locating and checking on a man last believed to be heading to Nanaimo.

Bernard “Ben” Fournier was last seen or heard from on April 16, police said in an April 23 news release. Fournier, 62, is described as having a medium build, with grey short hair.

Fournier is believed to be driving his 2004 brown or gold Ford Taurus with BC license plate CDV074.

Police ask anyone who sees Fournier to call 911 and anyone with information to call the Saanich department at 250-475-4321.

@van_reeuwyk
christine.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Saanich Police Department

