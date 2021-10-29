Missing Montreal man last seen preparing for Vancouver Island camping trip

Man last seen renting vehicle in Saanich on Oct. 14 , failed to show up for his flight home

Jean-Michel Cabanes, 70, was last seen in a rented motorhome in Saanich on Oct. 14. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)

Jean-Michel Cabanes, 70, was last seen in a rented motorhome in Saanich on Oct. 14. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)

A Montreal man last seen in Saanich has police and family worried after he missed his flight home.

Jean-Michel Cabanes, 70, was last seen in a rented motorhome in Saanich on Oct. 14.

Cabanes planned to camp on Vancouver Island and was set to return the vehicle by Oct. 26. He did not and subsequently did not make his scheduled flight to Montreal on Oct. 28.

Saanich police say his family is concerned for his well-being and it is out of character for Cabanes not to be in regular contact with them.

Cabanes is described as a Caucasian man, 6’2” and 240 pounds with grey hair. He speaks fluent English with a French accent.

The motorhome is a 2016 Mercedes-Benz Class C RV with B.C. licence plate PE384F.

Anyone who sees the motorhome is asked to call 911. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321.

READ ALSO: Saanich police officer helping boost safety and inclusion for marginalized communities

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

SaanichSaanich Police Department

 

Jean-Michel Cabanes, 70, was last seen in a rented motorhome in Saanich on Oct. 14. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)

Jean-Michel Cabanes, 70, was last seen in a rented motorhome in Saanich on Oct. 14. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)

Previous story
Abbotsford dairy farm has licence suspended amid allegations of animal abuse

Just Posted

Crews keep surrounding containers and the hull of the MV Zim Kingston cool while fires continue to smoulder aboard the ship. (Canadian Coast Guard/Twitter)
Contractor hired to recover overboard containers floating off Vancouver Island

Port Alberni Bombers forward Justin Osborne fires a shot past an Oceanside defender during a game at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Oct. 27, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers fall 6-0 to Oceanside Generals in ‘heated’ contest

Water flowing toward Stamp Falls in Stamp River Provincial Park is strong on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 after the first of two ‘bomb cyclone’ storms hit the Pacific Coast. The fish counter and camera were removed from the fish ladder on Friday in anticipation of even higher water flows. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Water at Stamp Falls running high and fast after back-to-back storm systems

Thursday’s total of 114 new cases topped the previous record of 107 new COVID-19 cases for Island Health, set on Oct. 5. (Courtesy of Island Health)
Island Health hits new record for single-day COVID-19 cases