A 17-year-old who lives in Nanaimo did not show up at his family’s home in Bowser for Christmas as planned and is now considered missing. (Photos submitted)

A 17-year-old who lives in Nanaimo did not show up at his family’s home in Bowser for Christmas as planned and is now considered missing. (Photos submitted)

Missing Nanaimo teen who didn’t come home for Christmas may be in Port Alberni

Family has not heard from 17-year-old since Dec. 23

The Nanaimo RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a 17-year-old who didn’t show up at his family’s home for the holidays.

According to a police press release, Connor Beckett was reported missing on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

“His family told investigators that this behaviour is out of character for their son and as a result, they are extremely concerned for his safety and well-being,” the release noted.

Prior to being reported missing, the teen was residing at a youth shelter in Nanaimo and was last seen on Dec. 22. He told his family that he would spend Christmas with them at their home in Bowser, but he did not arrive as scheduled. Their last contact with him was by phone on Dec. 23, at which time he said he was in Port Alberni.

His parents deposited some money in his bank account which hadn’t been withdrawn. Calls and texts to his cell phone have gone unanswered.

The missing youth is 5-foot-8, 145 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file No. 2022-44998.


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking Newsmissing person

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Betting open on which B.C. hospital will deliver the first baby of 2023
Next story
Alberni Valley prepares for wildfire emergency

Just Posted

The Maritime Discovery Centre is one of the Alberni Valley’s landmarks. (SUSAN QUINN / Alberni Valley News)
ARTS AROUND: The Grove art gallery temporarily closed

Nanaimo’s Lauren Spencer-Smith, as pictured performing at the MTV’s 2022 Video Music Awards in late August, will ring in the New Year as part of ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023’ this Saturday. (MTV image)
Vancouver Island singer to be a part of New Year’s Rockin’ Eve TV special

(Pexels)
UPDATE: Water restored in Cherry Creek after water main break

A 17-year-old who lives in Nanaimo did not show up at his family’s home in Bowser for Christmas as planned and is now considered missing. (Photos submitted)
Missing Nanaimo teen who didn’t come home for Christmas may be in Port Alberni