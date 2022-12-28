Missing Nanaimo teen who didn’t come home for Christmas may be in Port Alberni

A 17-year-old who lives in Nanaimo did not show up at his family’s home in Bowser for Christmas as planned and is now considered missing. (Photos submitted)

The Nanaimo RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a 17-year-old who didn’t show up at his family’s home for the holidays.

According to a police press release, Connor Beckett was reported missing on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

“His family told investigators that this behaviour is out of character for their son and as a result, they are extremely concerned for his safety and well-being,” the release noted.

Prior to being reported missing, the teen was residing at a youth shelter in Nanaimo and was last seen on Dec. 22. He told his family that he would spend Christmas with them at their home in Bowser, but he did not arrive as scheduled. Their last contact with him was by phone on Dec. 23, at which time he said he was in Port Alberni.

His parents deposited some money in his bank account which hadn’t been withdrawn. Calls and texts to his cell phone have gone unanswered.

The missing youth is 5-foot-8, 145 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file No. 2022-44998.



