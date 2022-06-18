(Photo - @synnevataylor/Twitter)

(Photo - @synnevataylor/Twitter)

Missing person in Okanagan Lake

The specific location in Okanagan Lake is unknown

A person is missing in Okanagan Lake as of June 18.

At 3:35 p.m., a call came in for a marine rescue. At 3:53 p.m., a call was made for a missing person.

The specific location in the lake is unknown at this time.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) is on scene and collecting information, according to COSAR Search Manager Duane Tresnich.

At the same time, they are continuing their search for 31-year old Chelsea Cardno, who has been missing since Tuesday, June 14.

Kelowna Capital News will stay up to date on this ongoing situation.

READ MORE: Kelowna re-routing water to Mission Creek to minimize flood impacts

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP search for sexual assault suspect

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC LakesBreaking NewsKelownamissing personOkanagan

Previous story
Parks Canada to monitor grizzly cub orphaned when mother hit by truck
Next story
Public comes out to help COSAR in search of missing woman and dog in Kelowna

Just Posted

Large landing barge on shore of Great Central Lake. One man on the shoreline. The barge is carrying boy scouts and their leaders, and some vehicles. 18 men and boys in total. One truck has a canopy on it with a woman standing outside. Painted on the door of the truck “Art Skipsey Sash and Door”. Front of the barge has a gang plank that is open. Painted on the side of the barge “B.C. FOREST-SERVICE”. On the back written in blue ink “Sat.1:30 pm 1st Sept/ 1951 / at N.W. end of / Great Central Lake , on the / Della Falls trip.” This is one of 24,000 photos included in the Alberni Valley Museum’s online digital archives, at https://portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN20251 COURTESY AV MUSEUM)
A LOOK BACK: Great Central Lake

Peter Wienold, centre, and Elliot Drew of Portal Players Dramatic Society, shake hands with Amit Chandra Shekar of San Group on Friday, June 10, 2022 at the community excellence awards gala after Shekar announced a donation to PPDS to help operate the Capitol Theatre. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Capitol Theatre receives cash infusion from San Group donation

A young motocross racer catches some air during racing action at the Cold Creek track in Port Alberni. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Motocross action returns in Port Alberni

Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. FILE PHOTO
ALBERNI GOLF: Men’s golf club sees some sun

Pop-up banner image ×