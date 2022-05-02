Laura Huebner, 47, was last seen April 24 at Victoria International Airport. (Courtesy Sidney/North Saanich RCMP)

Laura Huebner, 47, was last seen April 24 at Victoria International Airport. (Courtesy Sidney/North Saanich RCMP)

Missing woman last seen at Victoria airport could be travelling Island

Sidney North Saanich RCMP appeal to public to find woman last seen April 24

Police are looking for help finding a woman last seen at the Victoria International Airport.

Laura Huebner, 47, was last seen on April 24 when she arrived at the airport in North Saanich, RCMP said in a news release.

She was reported missing on April 29. Sidney/North Saanich RCMP say it’s possible Huebner was planning to travel to central Vancouver Island. She is described as 5’8” and about 140 pounds with blond hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans a white jacket and a white hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

READ ALSO: New podcast investigates disappearance of Michael Dunahee from Victoria playground

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Missing womanSaanich Peninsula

Previous story
Ottawa biker church vandalized as Rolling Thunder rally enters third day
Next story
Pickleball’s growth raises a racket in Victoria, amid bans over noise complaints

Just Posted

Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Chase Klassen holds onto the puck, pursued by Grizzlies forward Ellis Rickwood. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs name Klassen team captain for 2022-23 season

There were bike riders of all kinds representing the Jumping Slug Community Cyclery in the July 1 parade in 2019. ELENA RARDON PHOTO
Port Alberni’s Canada Day committee needs volunteers if July 1 event is to be successful

From left to right: Dennis Bill, Kelly Fines, Geena Haiyupis, Larry Ransom and Tyler Boyer debut the Alberni Valley Minor Lacrosse Association’s 20th anniversary logo. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Alberni Valley Minor Lacrosse unveils anniversary logo

Courtenay-Alberni MP Gord Johns, accompanied by Tseshaht First Nation Elected Councillor Nasimius Ed Ross, speaks to the crowd during an opioid dialogue event hosted by the Chamber of Commerce and Port Alberni Shelter Society on April 21, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
City of Port Alberni backs MP’s drug decriminalization bill