FILE – Bell Canada head office is seen on Nun’s Island, Wednesday, August 5, 2015, in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

FILE – Bell Canada head office is seen on Nun’s Island, Wednesday, August 5, 2015, in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Monday mix-up: Some Bell customers saw their phones incorrectly fall back 1 hour

Customers took to Twitter to vent their frustration at the company

Some Bell customers had their phone alarms ring an hour earlier Monday (Nov. 1) morning as the mobile carrier accidentally had the time on their devices fall back one hour.

Some customers took to social media to express their opinions about the mixup, with many saying that they ended up late to work due to the error.

Bell did post to social media to notify users of the issue but some wondered why the company did not send out a text message instead.

According to Bell, the issue was resolved prior to 6 a.m. PT.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Trudeau says climate progress made at G20, though Canada wanted more ambitious plan
Next story
COVID-19 outbreak declared in Nanaimo seniors’ care facility

Just Posted

Tracy Adams, one of two managers at Abbeyfield House in Port Alberni, is committed to serving seniors. (PHOTO COURTESY ORLANDO DELANO)
VALLEY SENIORS: Abbeyfield Port Alberni house managers have strong bond with residents

Staff and students at EJ Dunn Elementary School celebrate the grand opening of two new playgrounds by singing the school district’s Nuu-chah-nulth celebration song. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Students at a Port Alberni elementary school have a new place to play

In this photo, circa 1939, longshoremen work to load large slats of lumber onto the “City of Alberni” schooner along the Port Alberni waterfront. This photo is one of 24,000 contained in the Alberni Valley Museum’s digital archives at portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN12683 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)
A LOOK BACK: The schooner ‘City of Alberni’

Catch Panamour’s jazz-rock fusion Spook-tacular show on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni. (PHOTO COURTESY PANAMOUR)
PanAmour plays Char’s Landing for in-person Halloween concert