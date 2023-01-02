Crews from two departments include Central Saanich responded to the aftermath of a collision on Highway 17 that sent this vehicle down an embankment near the future Keating Flyover. (Ryan Vantreight/Submitted)

Crews from two departments include Central Saanich responded to the aftermath of a collision on Highway 17 that sent this vehicle down an embankment near the future Keating Flyover. (Ryan Vantreight/Submitted)

Monday morning collision sends vehicle down Central Saanich embankment

Two women suffered non-critical injuries in incident that happened Monday morning at 10:30 a.m.

Two individuals suffered injuries after their vehicle went down an embankment on Highway 17 in Central Saanich Monday (Jan. 2) morning.

Central Saanich Fire Department Deputy Stacey Lee said the incident happened at around 10:30 a.m. near Danica Place Road on the eastern side of Highway 17 near the future location of the Keating Flyover. Lee said the vehicle travelled an estimated 5o to 60 feet or some 15 to 20 metres down an embankment before coming to a rest with the front of the vehicle pointing upward. “It was almost at the end of Danica Place Road,” he said.

Two female passengers were in the small, hatchback-type vehicle, he added. “I would say that the passenger was able to walk out on her own,” he said. “She had a little bit of assistance. We did have to carry the driver out. She was more banged. As far as the extent of the injuries, I don’t really know at this point, nothing critical. As far as I know, I believe they were both transported to (hospital). I know for sure the driver was transported.”

RELATED: Vehicle fire in North Saanich near Sidney on Highway 17 temporarily closes McTavish Road exit

Overall, the vehicle suffered significant impact, Lee added. “It was pretty banged up,” he said. “Considering where they ended up, they are probably very fortunate. They were down (the embankment) a ways.”

It is not clear what caused the women’s vehicle to go down the embankment, but another vehicle was said to be involved in the incident, which caused the temporary closure of northbound lanes.

“It was a full-lane closure for just a really short amount of time, but then there was single-lane traffic,” said Lee.

Two engines from Central Saanich Fire Department with 10 crews, one vehicle from Saanich Fire Department with four crew, Central Saanich Police Service and B.C. Ambulance Service responded.

“It was a good response,” he said. “Thanks to Saanich for showing up.”

Black Press has reached to Central Saanich Police for additional details.

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@peninsulanewsreview.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Emergency callsTraffic

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Birth of 9 calves sparks hope for endangered North Atlantic right whales
Next story
Highway closed in Nanaimo for truck crash and air ambulance landing

Just Posted

Autumn Lott at Gilman’s point, Mt. Kilimanjaro, Tanzania. At seven years old, she’s the youngest Canadian to have ever summitted the infamous peak. (Francesca Lott photo)
Good news stories from 2022 to reflect on in 2023

With an abundance of salmon in 2022, Helen Sandy enjoys the process of smoking salmon at her home in Sugar Cane near Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
2022 in photos: Here’s what our reporters captured

Powell River defenceman Dylan Hewlett tries to poke the puck away from Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Brandon Buhr during a New Year’s Eve game in Port Alberni on Dec. 31, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs end 2022 with a win

Flames burst from a house in the 3500-block of 10th Avenue in Port Alberni, early on New Year’s Day. (PAFD VIDEO SCREENSHOT)
One person sent to hospital in New Year’s Day house fire in Port Alberni