B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (Black Press Media files)

More bypassing AstraZeneca for 2nd COVID-19 shot after NACI advice

From 6,000 to 4,000: Henry Dix says fewer people are choosing AstraZeneca for their 2nd vaccine dose

Fewer British Columbians are choosing Oxford-AstraZeneca for their second COVID-19 shot, which has some worried B.C. might soon turn away doses.

The province recorded a drop-off after NACI switched gears to recommend an mRNA vaccine as its “preferred” second dose choice for Canadians on Thursday. Since then, a smaller margin – around 4,000 adults per day – has chosen AstraZeneca, Health Minister Adrian Dix said Tuesday.

Previously, a majority of adults – up to 6,128 per day – remained confident in choosing to get vaccinated with AstraZeneca a second time following NACI’s advice for recipients to choose whether or not to get an mRNA vaccine for their second shot on June 1.

Dix assured the public that the province has no future plans to turn away AstraZeneca shipments.

In fact, B.C. is set to receive 10,000 additional doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine this week, said Dix. They will be available for immunizations at pharmacies across the province.

“To have the summer that we want, to maintain those connections that we want – vaccination is key,” said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. 

“When we are immunized we protect each other and we protect ourselves.”

B.C. reaches 1 million people fully vaccinated, 56 new cases Tuesday

