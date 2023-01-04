More charges added for Port Alberni man accused of several robberies

Angus Brown has been in custody since early December, will return to court later in January

More charges have been approved for a man accused of committing multiple robberies in Port Alberni at the end of 2022.

Angus Brown, 25, of Port Alberni has now been charged with 13 offences related to robberies that occurred at multiple businesses between Nov. 27, 2022 and Dec. 5, 2022.

Brown was arrested back at the beginning of December. He was caught by police right after a business in the 4100-block of Redford Street was robbed, and RCMP said at the time that they believed he was responsible for a number of armed robberies around town, including three at the 7-Eleven on Redford Street.

Brown has now been charged with six counts of robbery, six counts of committing an indictable offence with a mask and one count of resisting arrest.

Brown has been held in police custody since his arrest. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 10, 2023.

