More than $100,000 raised for family of professional skier who died near Pemberton

Dave Treadway leaves behind his pregnant wife and two young boys

Support for the friends and family of a popular professional skier has been pouring in after he died while backcountry skiing near Pemberton.

Dave Treadway was found unresponsive after falling down a 30-metre crevasse near the Rhododendron Mountain on Monday, according to Pemberton Search and Rescue. He’d been skiing with a group when the snow bridge he was crossing collapsed.

An online fundraiser is collecting donations to help support the 34-year-old’s pregnant wife and two sons, ages six and two. More than $100,000 has been raised in about 24 hours.

“Dave was a passionate individual whose achievements in the mountains were only outweighed by his desire to show others the love of God,” a post on the fundraiser said. “He did this by serving as a youth leader in his community and by leading as a professional skiing role model.”

The family also volunteered in the summer at RockRidge Canyon, a retreat in Princeton.

“Dave and Tessa spent several summers at RockRidge Canyon sharing crazy weeks of adventure with high school kids, training boat drivers, leading our college-age interns and inspiring young adults to face their fears and pursue Christ wholeheartedly,” a post on the organization’s Facebook page said.

Recently, Treadway and his wife had purchased a home in Golden, B.C.


