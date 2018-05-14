Mother’s Day weekend a busy one for Port Alberni RCMP

Calls ranged from thefts to car accidents

Port Alberni’s RCMP department was kept busy during the weekend with an inordinate number of calls between Friday night May 11 and Monday morning May 14.

“We were super busy,” media liaison officer Cpl. Amelia Hayden said. “We had 94 calls for service.”

Calls ranged from thefts to car accidents.

Railway crossing lights activated after wire theft

In the morning of Saturday, May 12, the Port Alberni RCMP were alerted to the continuous activation of the railway crossing lights on Johnston Road at Leslie Avenue.

Sometime overnight, someone appears to have stolen some copper wiring from the railway signals which in turn appears to have caused the lights to run continuously. Motorists are still reminded to stop, look and listen before crossing train tracks when the signals are activated.

Clergy’s wallet stolen during Mother’s Day service

A local pastor had their wallet stolen while they were conducting a Mother’s Day service at a local church.

The suspect then proceeded to use one of the stolen credit cards to make a few separate purchases at a local shop on Third Avenue, Cpl. Hayden said. The police investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the theft or the use of the stolen credit card is asked to contact the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424 or Alberni Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Alert neighbour stops would-be thief

Early Sunday morning, May 13, an alert neighbour foiled a would-be thief, sending him running.

At approx. 6:20 a.m., a neighbour in the 5100-block of Forrest Road observed a suspicious person enter her neighbour’s parked vehicle then try to steal a bicycle that had been left on the neighbour’s front lawn. The concerned citizen yelled out at the would-be thief, scaring him off.

The suspect dropped the stolen items he’d gathered, abandoned the bike and ran away towards Kitsuksis Dyke. Police were called and careful examination of the area found another bike that had been discarded nearby and had likely been stolen from someone else.

Residents are reminded to secure all property inside their home or garage as well as to lock vehicles, leaving nothing in plain sight. Lucky for this property owner, the alert neighbour was able to scare off the thief and the property was recovered.

Port Alberni residents are encouraged to join prevention programs like Block Watch to help protect themselves and their family against property crime. Not only are crime rates lessened in active Block Watch areas but eligible households may also receive a discount on their home insurance. For more information on the Block Watch program in Port Alberni, please email pablockwatch@gmail.com or call 778-421-3992 and leave a message or come by the Port Alberni RCMP Detachment.

Two vehicle crash on the Orange Bridge

On Sunday, May 13 at 6:50 p.m., Port Alberni RCMP responded to a two-vehicle crash on Pacific Rim Highway 4 on the Orange Bridge.

A westbound grey Nissan Frontier had been stopped in traffic while on the Orange Bridge just west of town, when a grey Honda Civic approached on the curved roadway leading on to the bridge deck. The driver of the Honda was unable to stop in time before colliding with the rear of the Nissan. Only the driver of the Honda suffered minor injuries and the vehicle was towed from the scene due to the damage sustained.

Previous story
No more mandatory counselling for man convicted of perjury in Air India bombing
Next story
Man exposes himself on Campbell River bus

Just Posted

Mother’s Day weekend a busy one for Port Alberni RCMP

Calls ranged from thefts to car accidents

House on Service Road destroyed in early morning fire

No occupants were home at the time of the fire

Flowers, flamingos and fun at McLean Mill

Historic Park hosts Mother’s Day Tea

Bust a move to bust broom in Port Alberni

First event of the season scheduled for Saturday, May 12

5 things to know about B.C. Floods 2018

Snowpacks continue to melt causing thousands to be displaced, dozens of local states of emergency

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Man exposes himself on Campbell River bus

Police seeking public’s help in identifying suspect

Review head named Agriculture Land Commission chair

Jennifer Dyson, former ALR commissioner, replaces Frank Leonard

New alert system passes first real test in Canada with Amber Alert

Alert issued for Ontario boy was successfully sent out

B.C. flood watch to intensify over next week

Heat wave speeding up snowmelt process

No more mandatory counselling for man convicted of perjury in Air India bombing

But other parole conditions still apply

Victims of ‘devastating’ floods get provincial financial aid

Disaster Financial Assistance is now available for eligible British Columbians affected by flooding

Video: B.C. canines crowned for saving owner’s life

One-year-later Matthew Smith is still recovering, in Campbell River

Nanaimo’s chief financial officer no longer with city

Victor Mema had been on leave since March and was the subject of allegations regarding improper use of personal expense funds

Most Read