Motor vehicle crash closes Johnston Road in Port Alberni

Johnston Road was blocked off in both directions on Tuesday, Dec. 28 due to a motor vehicle incident. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Johnston Road in Port Alberni is blocked off in both directions near the Pacific Rim Shopping Centre as emergency crews respond to a motor vehicle crash.

Around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28, crews were called to a two-vehicle MVI on Johnston Road at Broughton Street.

According to the Port Alberni Fire Department, at least one person had to be extricated from a vehicle.

An air ambulance also attended the scene.

More to come…

