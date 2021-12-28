Motor vehicle crash closes Johnston Road in Port Alberni

Johnston Road in Port Alberni is blocked off in both directions near the Pacific Rim Shopping Centre as emergency crews respond to a motor vehicle crash.
Around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28, crews were called to a two-vehicle MVI on Johnston Road at Broughton Street.
According to the Port Alberni Fire Department, at least one person had to be extricated from a vehicle.
An air ambulance also attended the scene.
More to come…
1/3 Very sad scenes in #portalberni Major accident. Helicopter attending. #bchwy4 detoured. @DriveBC_VI pic.twitter.com/5eH1P5slpT
— Chris Alemany 🍁🌹 🍉 🌲 (@chrisalecanada) December 28, 2021