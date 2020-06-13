UPDATED: Motorcycle crash on Malahat leaves two people with life-threatening injuries

A motor vehicle incident on the Malahat caused traffic delays on Saturday afternoon. (Google Maps)

The Malahat reopened shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday after a motorcycle crash that left two people with life-threatening injuries.

On June 13 shortly before 3 p.m. a motorcycle in the north bound lane collided with the median near near Okotoks Drive, according to West Shore RCMP.

Both the driver of the motorcycle and the passenger sustained life-threatening injuries.

RCMP traffic reconstructionist was called leaving the northbound lane was closed for about four hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

UPDATE – #BCHwy1 – The #Malahat has been reduced to one lane available, in either direction, through the Otokoks Drive area due to an earlier vehicle incident. Expect delays. Detour not available. Details: https://t.co/fkiCudR3JP #Vanisle — DriveBC VI (@DriveBC_VI) June 13, 2020

