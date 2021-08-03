Nanaimo RCMP investigate a motorbike crash on Rock City Road on Tuesday, Aug. 3. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Nanaimo RCMP investigate a motorbike crash on Rock City Road on Tuesday, Aug. 3. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Motorbike rider suffers life-threatening injuries in crash in Nanaimo

Section of Rock City Road was closed for hours

A motorbike rider suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to hospital in Victoria after a crash in Nanaimo at about noon Tuesday, Aug. 3.

Police say it appears the motorbike rider was travelling westbound in the 3700 block of Rock City Road when the incident occurred.

“While it is only early in the investigation, it appears that speed may have been a contributing factor,” the release noted. “Investigators were also unable to find a motorcycle helmet at the scene of the crash.”

The road was closed for hours and was being detoured at Ocean Pearl Terrace and at Barrington Road.

RCMP are asking any motorists who were in the area at the time of the crash to review their dashcam footage as police are interested in any video of the crash or “pre-collision driving.” Anyone who can help is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2021-28904.

READ ALSO: Fundraiser set up for Nanaimo woman who may lose foot after motorcycle crash


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

motor vehicle crash

Previous story
Nine-year-old Chilliwack girl presents Lytton mayor with $3,440 from lemonade sales

Just Posted

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs have acquired goaltender Hobie Hedquist. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs pick up goaltender for 2021-2022 season

From left to right: Deb Foxcroft (Tseshaht Elected Councillor), Ken Watts (Tseshaht Elected Chief Councillor), Josh Goodwill (Tseshaht Hereditary Chief), Dave Ralla, Cody Gus (Tseshaht Elder and AIRS survivor), Darrell Ross (Tseshaht admin staff and member), Carly Clark (Jays/Lace It Up), Dustin Dame (Cloud City) and Aaron Colyn (Twin City Brewing). (PHOTO COURTESY TSESHAHT FIRST NATION)
Port Alberni businesses step up to help fund residential school memorial

A truck in the Pro class takes off from the starting line during the 2017 Thunder in the Valley event on Stamp Avenue. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Alberni Valley drag racing’s charity cruise set for Aug. 6

Kayla Castellarin from the BC SPCA Alberni-Clayoquot branch holds up one of three roosters presently housed at the animal shelter. This Japanese bantam rooster came in a week ago after it and a second one were discovered abandoned in the bush by Great Central Lake. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Young bantam roosters dumped in bush west of central Vancouver Island city