Motorbike rider suffers life-threatening injuries in crash in Nanaimo

A motorbike rider suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to hospital in Victoria after a crash in Nanaimo at about noon Tuesday, Aug. 3.

Police say it appears the motorbike rider was travelling westbound in the 3700 block of Rock City Road when the incident occurred.

“While it is only early in the investigation, it appears that speed may have been a contributing factor,” the release noted. “Investigators were also unable to find a motorcycle helmet at the scene of the crash.”

The road was closed for hours and was being detoured at Ocean Pearl Terrace and at Barrington Road.

RCMP are asking any motorists who were in the area at the time of the crash to review their dashcam footage as police are interested in any video of the crash or “pre-collision driving.” Anyone who can help is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2021-28904.

