Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital following Errington crash

Highway 4A closed for several hours for investigation

A motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a crash on Highway 4A this morning (July 20).

Emergency services were dispatched to the intersection of the highway and Errington Road at approximately 8:20 a.m., according to Sgt. Shane Worth of the Oceanside RCMP.

The collision involved the motorcycle and an SUV, whose two occupants were taken to hospital by ground ambulance for assessment of minor injuries.

The highway will be closed until approximately 2 p.m., while Oceanside RCMP Municipal Traffic Unit and BC Highway Patrol investigate the cause of the crash.

A detour is in place, according to DriveBC.

— NEWS Staff

