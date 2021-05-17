UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies from injuries sustained in Mid-Island highway collision

BC Highway Patrol says impairment not a contributing factor in crash

Emergency service workers at the collision scene along Highway 4 in Hilliers on Sunday, May 16. A motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital by BC Air Ambulance and later died. (Collin C photo)

A motorcyclist who was airlifted to hospital following a collision in Hilliers on Sunday night has died.

Cpl. Mike Halskov with BC Highway Patrol confirmed to the PQB News that police and emergency services responded to a two-vehicle collision along Highway 4 at Jones Road on Sunday, May 16 at approximately 8:50 p.m.

On arrival, police determined that a white sedan entering Highway 4 from Jones Road collided with a motorcycle travelling west along the highway.

“The motorcycle operator sustained serious, life-threatening injuries and was flown to hospital by BC Air Ambulance,” wrote Halskov in an email.

Halskov provided an update to PQB News that the motorcyclist died overnight at the hospital following the collision.

He said impairment was not a contributing factor to the incident and the driver of the white sedan sustained only minor injuries.

BC Highway Patrol in Parksville is currently investigating and ask for anyone with information to Sunday’s collision, including any dashboard camera footage, is asked to call 250-954-2953 and cite police file 2021-227.

