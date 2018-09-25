Motorcyclist dead following crash on Vancouver Island

Victim was driving down from Mount Washington Resort on Strathcona Parkway

  • Sep. 25, 2018 10:30 a.m.
  • News

A 29 year old man has died following a motorcycle crash on Monday.

According to RCMP, at approximately 3 p.m., the man was headed down from Mount Washington on Strathcona Parkway when his motorcycle left the road and went down a steep embankment.

The road was closed for approximately an hour while emergency crews were on scene and North Vancouver Island Traffic Services conducted an investigation, including flying a drone for aerial images of the area.

North Vancouver Island Traffic Services and the BC Coroners Service are continuing the investigation.

This is the second fatality of 2018 in the Comox Valley involving a motorcycle.

If anyone has information about this collision, please call the North Vancouver Island Traffic Services at 250-286-5646 and refer to file number 2018-471.

 

Emergency crews were called out to the scene of a motor vehicle incident on Strathcona Parkway on Sept. 24. The accident happened approximately 15 kilometres up the road to Mount Washington. Photo by Jolene Rudisuela

Most Read