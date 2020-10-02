Nanaimo RCMP and Fire Rescue are on scene following a motor vehicle incident at the intersection of Island Highway and Turner Road. (Karl Yu/News Bulletin)

Motorcyclist dies after crash on the old Island Highway in Nanaimo

Traffic in area around Turner Road and Highway 19A being re-routed

A man is dead after a motorcycle collision at the intersection of the old Island Highway and Turner Road this afternoon.

First responders were called out shortly after 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, and Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, told the News Bulletin the accident involved an adult male motorcyclist, travelling northbound on the highway.

“It appears that he went through a red light, collided with a vehicle coming off of Turner Road and turning southbound onto Highway 19A … The motorcyclist received life-threatening injuries, was transported to hospital where he was pronounced deceased,” said O’Brien.

Police say there were no other injuries. That stretch of highway will be closed for about four hours and traffic is being re-routed due to the investigation.

Anyone with any dash cam footage of the accident is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.


reporter@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

car crash

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Namgis First Nation member tests positive for COVID-19 post mortem
Next story
RCMP unsure if anyone else swept away by fatal dam release on Capilano River

Just Posted

All candidates meeting goes virtual with Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce

The public is invited to submit questions for Mid Island-Pacific Rim candidates

QUINN’S QUIPS: A poignant farewell to Pot Luck Ceramics

As of Sept. 30 Pot Luck is closing its doors, a victim of COVID-19.

Provincial police watchdog opens investigation after man found dead in Victoria cells

The man was arrested by North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP on Sept. 28

ARTS AROUND: Art exhibit showcases the new and retrospective

Celtic Chaos fundraising performance has been cancelled

LOOK BACK: The men who built the first Stamp Falls fish ladder

Delve into Alberni Valley history with the Alberni Valley Museum online

B.C. reports 161 new COVID-19 cases, near daily record

Surrey hospital declares outbreak, Peace Arch alert ends

Victoria taxi driver lauded for helping police apprehend dangerous sex offender

Fadil Rashead says receiving the VicPD award was one of the proudest moments in his life

Feds to soon allow extended family, partners to apply to enter Canada

Those interested in entering the country will have to be approved by federal officials and quarantine

RCMP unsure if anyone else swept away by fatal dam release on Capilano River

Investigation underway to determine exactly why the gate which controls the flow of water was lowered

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Motorcyclist dies after crash on the old Island Highway in Nanaimo

Traffic in area around Turner Road and Highway 19A being re-routed

‘Namgis First Nation member tests positive for COVID-19 post mortem

Contact tracing was started immediately after the discovery of the positive test.

Trump to spend a ‘few days’ at military hospital after testing positive for COVID-19

White House says the U.S. president remains ‘fatigued’ and had been injected with an experimental antibody cocktail

Most Read