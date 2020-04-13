Motorcyclist expected to be airlifted after serious crash in Nanaimo

Car and motorcycle collided on Hammond Bay Road on Monday, April 13 at 2:30 p.m.

Emergency crews were called to Hammond Bay Road and Stephenson Point Road after a crash involving a car and a motorcycle. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Nanaimo’s Stephenson Point area on Monday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Hammond Bay Road and Stephenson Road at 2:30 p.m. after a collision involving a motorcycle and a car.

The motorcyclist was treated on scene by B.C. Ambulance Service paramedics and then transported to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

“The [car] was being driven southbound on Hammond Bay Road, by a 17-year-old female and she was turning left into Stephenson Point Road when the motorcyclist struck the car,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman. “He, an adult male, sustained life-threatening injuries.”

O’Brien added in a news release Monday night that the 47-year-old motorcyclist is expected to be airlifted to hospital in Victoria for further treatment once his condition has stabilized.

The three occupants of the car were not injured and remained on scene after the collision. Both the driver of the car and the motorcycle rider are from Nanaimo.

Hammond Bay Road was closed for about three hours as police investigated, but it has reopened. The motorcycle and car will undergo mechanical inspections.

