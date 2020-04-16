An accident at Hwy 4 and Clarke Road left a motorcyclist with serious injuries. (Google Maps screenshot)

Motorcyclist left with serious injuries after accident near Whiskey Creek

Drugs and alcohol ruled out as factors

An accident near Whiskey Creek on Wednesday, April 16 left a motorcyclist with serious injuries.

Mike Infanti of the Central Vancouver Island Traffic Service said they’re currently waiting for an update on the condition of the rider.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Oceanside RCMP say traffic complaints have decreased

The accident took place at Clarke Road and the highway, approximately six kilometres west of Qualicum Beach. Witnesses reported a pair of medevac helicopters on the scene and stale traffic for an extended period of time. Both lanes of the highway opened back up at approximately 8 p.m.

“We have a vehicle that was attempting to make a left turn off of Clarke and collided with an eastbound motorcycle,” said Infanti.

Infanti said drugs and alcohol were both ruled out as potential factors in the accident.

cloe.logan@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Parksvillequalicum beachTraffic

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Deer dies after crashing through glass door of Interior B.C. liquor store
Next story
Young grizzly bear saved by the joint efforts of First Nations and conservation officers on Hanson Island

Just Posted

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District’s action plan aims to activate seniors

Rural area initiative parallels City of Port Alberni undertaking

Vancouver Island leaders plead for stronger long weekend ferry restrictions

More than 30 officials back North Cowichan mayor’s letter asking B.C. to block non-essential travel

Motorcyclist left with serious injuries after accident near Whiskey Creek

Drugs and alcohol ruled out as factors

‘Strong correlation’ between pandemic and 40-50 per cent drop in pollutants on Island

Nitrous Oxide, particulate matter 2.5, ozone have decreased significantly, says Environment Canada

ARTS AROUND: Last call for Alberni Valley artists

Submit an application to have your own art exhibit in 2021

B.C. doing better on COVID-19, Premier John Horgan says

Extends state of emergency, working on transit cash crisis

An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here

Young grizzly bear saved by the joint efforts of First Nations and conservation officers on Hanson Island

Collaborative approach to relocate the grizzly was applauded by the Minister of Environment calling it a ‘power of partnership’

B.C. liquor, cannabis sales up in March, now levelled off to seasonal norms

Sale figures are not released, but percentages show huge percentage increasess

COVID-19: B.C. business, local governments get further tax relief

Commercial school tax reduced, late payments extended

‘A need to protect our citizens’: Many weeks away before U.S.-Canada border reopens, says Trudeau

President Donald Trump suggested he would support easing border restrictions with Canada

COVID-19 world update: Trump talks of reopening U.S.; cases ease in some countries

Comprehensive digest of the latest coronavirus news from around the globe

Trudeau unveils rental assistance for small businesses, loosens loan qualifications

Prime Minister says the program changes come in response to businesses saying not enough is being done

B.C. premier hosts free virtual concert to bring people together amid COVID-19

Musicians and artists have lost opportunities to entertain audiences during the COVID-19 pandemic

Most Read