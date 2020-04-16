Motorcyclist left with serious injuries after accident near Whiskey Creek

Drugs and alcohol ruled out as factors

An accident at Hwy 4 and Clarke Road left a motorcyclist with serious injuries. (Google Maps screenshot)

An accident near Whiskey Creek on Wednesday, April 16 left a motorcyclist with serious injuries.

Mike Infanti of the Central Vancouver Island Traffic Service said they’re currently waiting for an update on the condition of the rider.

The accident took place at Clarke Road and the highway, approximately six kilometres west of Qualicum Beach. Witnesses reported a pair of medevac helicopters on the scene and stale traffic for an extended period of time. Both lanes of the highway opened back up at approximately 8 p.m.

“We have a vehicle that was attempting to make a left turn off of Clarke and collided with an eastbound motorcycle,” said Infanti.

Infanti said drugs and alcohol were both ruled out as potential factors in the accident.

