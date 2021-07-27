Firefighters and police on scene at a motor vehicle incident involving a motorcycle along the Alberni Highway in Coombs on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (Mandy Moraes photo)

Firefighters and police on scene at a motor vehicle incident involving a motorcycle along the Alberni Highway in Coombs on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (Mandy Moraes photo)

Motorcyclist ‘thrown from bike’ and sent to hospital following collision in Coombs

Crash involved motorbike and a sedan

A motorcyclist was sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a vehicle collision in Coombs on Tuesday afternoon (July 27).

BC Ambulance, Coombs/Hilliers Volunteer Fire Department and police were called out at approximately 12:30 p.m. to attend a two-vehicle collision at the corner of Station Road and the Alberni Highway.

“The crash involved an eastbound motorcycle and a westbound sedan, which was turning onto Station Road from the Alberni Highway,” said Sgt. Stephen Rose with the Oceanside RCMP.

According to Rose, the motorcyclist was transported to hospital after being thrown from his bike.

Impairment was not a factor in the collision, said Rose, but it still remains under investigation and police anticipate charges under the Motor Vehicle Act.

Coombs/Hilliers firefighters provided traffic control around the scene and patient care until the ambulance arrived.

Both directions of traffic along the Alberni Highway were reduced to a single lane around the scene until approximately 1:30 p.m.

