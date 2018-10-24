A motorcycle and a minivan were involved in a serious crash on Hammond Bay Road in front of Nanaimo North Library tonight. GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin

Motorcylist dies in crash in front of Nanaimo North Library

Coroners investigating after Nanaimo man died Tuesday night

A motorcyclist died in a crash in front of Nanaimo North Library last night.

B.C. Coroners Service confirmed it is investigating after a motorcyclist from Nanaimo, who was approximately 40 years old, died Tuesday.

The accident happened at 5:15 p.m. and involved a Honda motorcycle and a Chevrolet minivan.

A firefighter at the scene on Hammond Bay Road said the male motorcyclist was alive when transported to ambulance, but added at the time that he wasn’t sure the motorcyclist would survive.

According to the firefighter and two witnesses, the male driver of the minivan was turning left out of the library parking lot and the motorcyclist was travelling westbound, in the left lane of Hammond Bay Road, when the collision occurred. Witnesses said the motorcyclist was travelling at a high rate of speed and speculated that westbound traffic in the right lane might have impacted sightlines.

The driver of the minivan, a senior, sustained facial injuries and was also transported to hospital. A passenger in the minivan was unhurt.

Three of the four lanes on Hammond Bay were closed and the stretch of road was closed for several hours for the purpose of the police investigation.

