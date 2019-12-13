Motorhome catches fire in Port Alberni mobile home park

Space heater left inside thought to be cause of fire

Smoke from a motorhome that caught fire next to Jaylee Mobile Home Park could be seen for kilometres around Port Alberni on Friday afternoon (Dec. 13).

No one was hurt in the blaze, which started with a space heater inside the motorhome, Cherry Creek Volunteer Fire Dept. Chief Lucas Banton said.

Neighbour Lynn Arsenault said she heard a big bang from her mobile home across the street. “I looked out my front window and saw the flames and thought, ‘oh my God,’” she said. “The flames were 20 feet high.

“My neighbour helped move my car; it was right beside (the motorhome).”

The owner, who declined to give his name, stood with a couple of neighbours watching the firefighters put out the last of the flames. His hair was singed from trying to extinguish the fire himself.

The owner had been getting into his car to go out when he saw flames coming from the nearby motorhome. “I ran around to get the hose,” he told Banton.

“They tried to knock it down themselves,” Banton said. The owner called 911 for help.

There were some small bottles of propane in the motorhome that were exploding, but not a big propane tank. “These particular (motorhomes) are dangerous because it’s quite toxic,” Banton said as he ensured people stayed back from the smoke and steam. “They go off quickly. There’s refrigerant and other things harmful for health.

“They are notorious for catching other things on fire.”

When Cherry Creek VFD personnel arrived they quickly doused vehicles and two structures close to the fire before attacking the fire itself, Banton explained.

“The first thing we do is drop water on all the other exposures, then hit the fire.”


susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Trudeau sets 2025 deadline to remove B.C. fish farms
Next story
Transportation Safety Board finishes work at B.C. plane crash site, investigation continues

Just Posted

Motorhome catches fire in Port Alberni mobile home park

Space heater left inside thought to be cause of fire

Aid a priority for idled Vancouver Island loggers, John Horgan says

Steelworkers, Western Forest Products returning to mediation

Squash Club in Port Alberni has until March 2020 to fix façade that has been under construction for years

Owner Randy Brown says ‘no problem’ to have building fixed by March deadline

Two pedestrians struck by vehicles in Port Alberni

Fire chief reminds motorists, pedestrians to be cautious

Courtenay-Alberni NDP MP Gord Johns says Scheer’s resignation not surprising

Pressure is on NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, as the lone major party leader remaining in the opposition

VIDEO: More air-passenger rights go into effect this weekend

The first set of passenger rights arrived in mid-July in Canada

Swoop airlines adds three destinations in 2020 – Victoria, Kamloops, San Diego

Low-fair subsidiary of WestJet Airlines brings new destinations in April 2020

Navigating ‘fever phobia’: B.C. doctor gives tips on when a sick kid should get to the ER

Any temperature above 38 C is considered a fever, but not all cases warrant a trip to the hospital

Transportation Safety Board finishes work at B.C. plane crash site, investigation continues

Transport Canada provides information bulletin, family of victim releases statement

Trudeau sets 2025 deadline to remove B.C. fish farms

Foes heartened by plan to transition aquaculture found in Fisheries minister mandate letter

Wagon wheels can now be any size! B.C. community scraps 52 obsolete bylaws

They include an old bylaw regulating public morals

Indigenous mother wins $20,000 racial discrimination case against Vancouver police

Vancouver Police Board ordered to pay $20,000 and create Indigenous-sensitivity training

Sentencing for B.C. father who murdered two young daughters starts Monday

The bodies of Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6, were found in Oak Bay father’s apartment Dec. 25, 2017

B.C. vet talks tips for winter travel with pets

Going to see the vet the day before a trip is never a good idea

Most Read