A mountain biker has died on the Cumberland trails Tuesday night. Keri Sculland/Star Photo

Mountain biker found dead on Vancouver Island trail

A mountain biker died on the Cumberland trails Tuesday night.

Village of Cumberland Fire Chief Mike Williamson said his department responded to call around 6:45 p.m. July 9 for a mountain biker who had crashed near the Blockhead trail.

“We found out the (rider) was non-responsive. There was a couple of bikers who came across him and began performing CPR.”

Williamson said the rider, who he estimates was between 55 to 60 years old, was riding by himself. He added there was a lot of riders on the trail and the bikers who found the individual had talked with him five minutes prior as they were riding the same trail.

He credited the group of riders for performing CPR for an extended period of time.

“I know the trails quite well and it’s about 12 km up in the bush by the Cumberland watershed. It’s a long way in there so we sent guys in the bottom and up to the top.”

The Comox Valley RCMP, BC Ambulance along with the BC Coroner’s Service attended the scene. The incident is not being considered suspicious.


erin.haluschak@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Taseko Mines pursues court injunction against B.C. First Nation for exploratory drilling
Next story
Province offers grants for free tampons, pads to ease ‘period poverty’ in B.C.

Just Posted

MAINSTAGE: Hollywood hits the stage in Stones In His Pockets

Ladysmith Little Theatre performs July 10 in Port Alberni

Sproat Lake Regatta returns to Alberni Valley

Sproat Lake to host racing action from July 14-15

ARTS AROUND: Alberni Valley photography on display

Exhibit runs until Aug. 23

Rain doesn’t dampen 26th Charity Golf Classic in Alberni Valley

BC Children’s Hospital, KidSport, Abbeyfield, Bread of Life and Navy League to benefit

MAINSTAGE: Moral battle ensues in Cherry Docs at ADSS Theatre

Central Interior Zone takes the stage in Theatre BC event July 9 in Port Alberni

VIDEO: Bank of Canada holds interest rate, warns of drag from global trade tensions

The decision kept the interest rate at 1.75 per cent for a sixth-straight meeting

Alberta resident photographs grizzly on North Island

Multiple grizzly sightings reported in recent weeks

Fraser Valley chicken abuse case hinges on activist videos

Defence still not content with disclosure of complete and unedited video

Province offers grants for free tampons, pads to ease ‘period poverty’ in B.C.

United Way and B.C. government will be giving a one-time $95,000 to 12 non-profit agencies

Mountain biker found dead on Vancouver Island trail

A mountain biker died on the Cumberland trails Tuesday night. Village of… Continue reading

RCMP raid clamps down on alleged B.C. pot export ring

‘Medical’ pot was destined for export to Europe, say Mounties

Greater Vancouver condo prices drop for the first time since 2014: report

Royal LePage says slowdown in Lower Mainland housing market set to continue

U.S. Navy being sued for expanded flights from island near Victoria

Washington State attorney general announces lawsuit against navy for expanded operations

Escaped B.C. inmates back in police custody

Dangerous duo located by off-duty RCMP officer in Greater Victoria

Most Read