Mountie Chad Lincoln Vance faces dismissal from the RCMP. (File photo)

Mountie accused of Kelowna sexual assault faces dismissal from RCMP

Chad Vance is scheduled for a conduct hearing in April, two months after his February criminal trial

A suspended B.C. Interior Mountie set to stand trial for sexual assault next month will also face an RCMP conduct hearing in April, which could result in his dismissal from the force entirely.

Chad Lincoln Vance, a member of the RCMP’s Southeast District General Investigation Section, was charged in June 2019 for allegedly sexually assaulting a person in Kelowna in July 2015.

The conduct hearing is scheduled for April 19, just more than two months after his four-day criminal trial slated to begin Feb. 16. Conduct hearings are initiated when the RCMP is seeking a member’s dismissal.

Vance is facing seven allegations he contravened section 7.1 of the RCMP’s code of conduct, which mandates “members behave in a manner that is not likely to discredit the force.” Details on what those allegations are and whether they are directly tied to his criminal charges remain unknown.

Following the criminal charge, Vance was initially suspended with pay. By Aug. 2020, the BC RCMP confirmed he was suspended without pay but it’s not clear when that change was made.

An out-of-town judge and Crown prosecutor will be assigned to Vance’s criminal case to avoid conflict due to his RCMP connection.

Vance also recently faced a charge for a 2018 assault but the Crown stayed that matter in November 2019.

