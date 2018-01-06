Mounties caution: if it seems odd, close the door

A pair of incidents in Chilliwack serve as a reminder to residents

RCMP in the Fraser Valley have come up with some tips for residents to protect themselves against scammers that come to their door. STOCK IMAGE

RCMP are reminding everyone to be mindful of criminals who present different guises to enter your home.

The reminder follows calls the Chilliwack RCMP received over the holiday season by police from people reporting suspicious actions of individuals at their door.

The first incident occurred, at the end of 2017, where a person claiming to be a food delivery employee knocked on the door of a house. In the second incident, another individual at the front door of a different home attempted to solicit the use of a cell phone charger.

“In both instances the visitor was not permitted to enter and left when police were called. If a situation at the door with a stranger seems odd call us, someone needing help won’t mind,” says Corporal Mike Rail spokesperson for the Upper Fraser Valley Regional RCMP Detachment.

Here are some tips to help protect your property and reduce crime in the community:

• Representatives of recognized organizations carry accredited identification. Request to see their identification.

• Do not leave a stranger alone at an unlocked door.

• Should you leave the door to reach for the phone, lock the door.

• Do not allow the stranger to enter your home.

•Call police, a person in distress will appreciate the assistance.

