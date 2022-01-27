A border marker is shown just outside of Emerson, Man. on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. Mounties say autopsies have begun to identify the four people who were found dead in a frigid Manitoba blizzard near the United States border. The bodies, including those of a baby and a teenager, were located on Jan. 19 in the snow near Emerson, Man., just metres from the international border. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Mounties say autopsies have begun to identify four found dead near U.S. border

U.S. officials have said the four are believed to be family who became separated from a group

Mounties say autopsies have begun to try to identify four people who were found dead in a frigid Manitoba blizzard near the United States border.

The bodies of a man, a woman, a teen and a baby were discovered Jan. 19 in the snow near Emerson, Man. RCMP have said it’s believed they froze to death.

U.S. officials have said the four are believed to be family members who became separated from a larger group of Indian migrants trying to enter the U.S. from Canada.

Steve Shand, 47, from Florida, has been charged in the U.S. with human smuggling. He appeared in court in St. Paul, Minn., earlier this week and was released on an appearance bond.

Police in Gujarat, a state in western India, said officers there are investigating whether those who died are a missing family from that region.

A relative of that family in India told The Canadian Press that authorities there have collected DNA to try to confirm the connection.

Amritbhai Vakil said four of his relatives — a man and a woman in their 30s, a teen girl and a young boy — left for Canada more than 10 days ago from the village of Dingucha. They have not been heard from since, he said.

Mounties said Wednesday that identification is still pending. Indian consular officials arrived in Manitoba last week to help.

In India, Ashish Bhatia, director general of police in Gujarat, said investigators are looking at how the four who died travelled and who may have helped them.

Bhatia said authorities in India are aware of people travelling to Canada and other countries in an effort to get to the U.S.

“This has been going on (for) years,” he said. “It’s a very old phenomenon.”

