Nearly 2,000 pot plants were seized by Shawnigan Lake RCMP during the execution of three search warrants. (Black Press file photo)

Mounties seize 1,500 pot plants in ‘extensive Shawnigan raid

Mounties searched a property in the 4800-block of Goldstream Heights Drive on May 30

The execution of three search warrants has yielded three arrests and the seizure of nearly 2,000 marijuana plants by the Shawnigan Lake RCMP.

Mounties searched a property in the 4800-block of Goldstream Heights Drive on May 30, uncovering “an extensive 1,500 marijuana plant grow operation,” said a press release issued Friday by the Shawnigan detachment.

“As a result of the investigation a second residence on the property was also searched locating further marijuana bud, score sheets, and a small amount of monies seized,” police said.

A 37-year-old man was arrested at that location.

The two searches gave cause to execute a third search warrant in the 4800-block of Goldstream Heights Drive on June 13.

While there police uncovered a 477-plant grow operation.

A man and a woman were both arrested without incident.

”Shawnigan Lake RCMP are recommending charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act on the three individuals,” said the release.


sarah.simpson@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. soldier shot down a century ago to be honoured
Next story
Lawyer fired in B.C. courtroom during trial for dangerous driving causing death

Just Posted

Alberni wrestler heads to University of the Fraser Valley to compete

Ravi Manhas is one of 10 recruits signed to the Cascades for 2018-19

Taxing Vancouver Island

Big Read: find out which communities are paying the lowest and highest taxes on Vancouver Island

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs make moves over offseason

Size, skill added to roster

UPDATE: Construction on Hwy. 4 halted after tree crashes into traffic

Trees are being cleared along the highway between Port Alberni and the Tofino-Ucluelet junction.

115 new wildfires burning across B.C. due to 19,000 lightning strikes

More fires expected to start today, says BC Wildfire Service officials

B.C. teacher ends Jeopardy! winning streak, taking home US$69,000

Ali Hasan, from New Westminster, has been gaining fans as a “one-man invasion,” says Alex Trebek

COC session vote approves Calgary as potential host for 2026 Olympics

Scott Hutcheson, chair of Calgary’s Olympic bid corporation — called vote a positive step forward

Lawyer fired in B.C. courtroom during trial for dangerous driving causing death

Dustin Dennis Zinter was charged following November 2015 accident near Nanaimo, B.C.

Mounties seize 1,500 pot plants in ‘extensive Shawnigan raid

Mounties searched a property in the 4800-block of Goldstream Heights Drive on May 30

B.C. man wins job he was denied after saying he had depression

Transport Canada has been order to give Chris Hughes a high-level job and nearly $500,000

B.C. soldier shot down a century ago to be honoured

Norman Stuart Harper, of Kamloops, was killed on a bombing mission over Lahr, Germany, in 1918

Trump sends letter to Trudeau calling for increase in NATO defence spending

The letter comes as tensions between Canada and the United States have risen to a dramatic high

Horse put down, 1 person in hospital after hit by car in Lower Mainland

Accident along 132nd Avenue in Maple Ridge Friday afternoon

Electoral reform vote in B.C. includes $500,000 each for pro and con groups

A mail-in ballot referendum will take place Oct. 22 to Nov. 30, asking two questions on voting

Most Read