VIDEO: Mueller’s public statement fuels calls for Trump impeachment

Special counsel says it’s up to Congress to decide what to do next with his findings

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s first public statement on the Russia investigation is fueling fresh calls to begin impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, a step that Democratic leaders have so far resisted.

Mueller indicated Wednesday that it’s up to Congress to decide what to do next with his findings. The special counsel said he was guided by Justice Department policy against bringing charges against a sitting president and stressed he couldn’t exonerate Trump.

That amounts to an open invitation for some in Congress to launch impeachment proceedings. Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton, a Democratic presidential candidate, said impeachment hearings should begin “tomorrow.”

House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler stopped short of calling for an impeachment inquiry but vowed to continue investigating. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Congress “will continue to investigate and legislate.”

Lisa Mascaro And Mary Clare Jalonick, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Port Alberni Port Authority has long-term vision for cruise ship business

Just Posted

Port Alberni Port Authority has long-term vision for cruise ship business

The future for a budding cruise ship industry in the Alberni Valley is looking bright

SENIORS: Sally Anderson is more than just Port Alberni’s flag lady

Read and Feed program takes up “99 percent” of her time

Savard takes game of the day at Alberni golf club

46 men teed it up for the Stableford competition

Take a break with comedian Derek Edwards in Port Alberni

Edwards brings his new show, Alls I’m Saying, to the ADSS Theatre on Friday, May 31

Alberni town hall hashes out input on Green New Deal

Localizing resources, food security prominent among suggestion

VIDEO: Port Alberni welcomes the first of three cruise ships

“They said it was the best welcome that they’d received in any community.”

Ferry hits whale near Seattle

Passengers on the M/V Wenatchee say they saw an injured whale bleeding after the impact

B.C. homeowner finds dynamite in crawl space

Six sticks of dynamite seized

Bare arms, no ties should be allowed at B.C. Legislature: report

Indigenous, traditional and religious garb is also allowed

Jobs move outwards from city core, public transit use rises: Stats Canada

The study found the number of commuters taking public transit from the suburbs rose by 15 per cent in Vancouver

Douglas-fir beetle infestation is a provincial crisis: B.C. expert

Gerald Cordeiro says a local infestation near Nelson is only the start

Judge rules SNC-Lavalin headed to trial on charges of fraud, corruption

SNC-Lavalin and Justin Trudeau have argued a criminal trial could make the company go to the U.S.

Bank of Canada holds rate, says numbers reinforcing view slowdown was temporary

The central bank, as widely expected, kept its trend-setting rate at 1.75 per cent Wednesday

Air Canada ‘anticipating a normal day’ after system-wide outage resolved

Passengers asked to check their flight status just in case

Most Read