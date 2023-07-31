A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. A 26-year-old Uber driver has been killed in an early morning collision in Vancouver involving three vehicles.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. A 26-year-old Uber driver has been killed in an early morning collision in Vancouver involving three vehicles.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Multi-vehicle crash on busy Vancouver route kills one, injures seven

Police say it was Vancouver’s third traffic fatality in 48 hours

A 26-year-old Uber driver has been killed in an early morning collision in Vancouver involving three vehicles.

A statement from Vancouver police says a red Cadillac carrying a 17-year-old driver and three teenage passengers slammed into a taxi just before 2 a.m. at Main Street and 12th Avenue and the taxi then broadsided the Uber vehicle.

The lone driver in the Uber was killed while the taxi driver and two passengers were taken to hospital to be checked over.

The driver of the Cadillac and his passengers were also treated in hospital for various injuries, including broken bones.

Police say it was Vancouver’s third traffic fatality in 48 hours.

A 30-year-old woman was hit in east Vancouver as she crossed Kingsway in mid-block early Saturday and a 76-year-old woman died later that day when she was hit by a pickup truck while crossing Arbutus Street at 15th Avenue.

Police say the drivers of the vehicles involved in both pedestrian deaths remained at the scene.

