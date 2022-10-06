A multi-vehicle collision on the old Island Highway in Nanaimo sent three people to hospital Thursday, Oct. 6. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Multi-vehicle crash on the highway in Nanaimo sends three to hospital

Vehicle wreckage blocked old Island Highway traffic in both directions Thursday, Oct. 6

Emergency crews in Nanaimo were called to the old Island Highway between Northfield and Dorman roads this afternoon following a four-vehicle crash.

The collision, at 3:10 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, heavily damaged two SUVs and a minivan and sent three people to hospital.

Emergency crews on scene did not give information about the nature of injuries suffered by the patients taken to hospital or the number of occupants in the vehicles.

The highway was closed in both directions until the wrecks could be cleared as highway traffic in both directions was diverted to Dorman and Northfield roads, causing backups as drivers navigated through the side streets.

Capt. Shane Manson, Nanaimo Fire Rescue, estimated the section of highway would be cleared by about 4:30 p.m.

Nanaimo RCMP are investigating the cause of the collision.

North- and southbound traffic was blocked until three heavily damaged vehicles could be cleared from the scene of the collision. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

