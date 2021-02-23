Multi-vehicle highway collision in Ladysmith sends three to hospital

A collision at Grouhel Road prompted a large emergency services response, and stalled traffic Tuesday (Feb. 23) morning.

BC Emergency Health Services received a call at 9:47 a.m. for a two vehicle MVI near Grouhel Road. Four ground and two air ambulances were dispatched to the scene, along with two supervisor units. Members from the Ladysmith RCMP and Ladysmith Fire Rescue also attended the scene.

“One patient was transported to hospital in stable condition. Two patients were cared for by advanced care paramedics and transported by air ambulance to a higher level of care – one in serious condition and another in critical condition,” BCEHS said in a statement.

Traffic on the Trans Canada Highway began to resume normal flows around noon. BC Transportation said in a tweet that the collision is clear, but cautioned drivers to expect major delays as the congestion clears.

More to come…