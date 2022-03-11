Multiple vehicles caught passing school buses illegally in Port Alberni

RCMP are reminding the public to stop for buses when they have flashing lights activated

Port Alberni RCMP are once again reminding drivers to stop for school buses after multiple buses have captured footage of vehicles passing them illegally.

Already in 2022, Port Alberni RCMP say they have received eight complaints of vehicles who have failed to stop as buses are unloading or loading children.

If a school bus is stopped to pick up or let out passengers with the stop arm and signal lights activated, all other drivers must stop—whether the bus is oncoming or whether you are behind the bus. Vehicles cannot proceed until the bus has shut down its lights and is moving again.

School buses in School District 70 (Pacific Rim) are equipped with multiple exterior cameras. When turned over to the police, this footage shows the vehicle, driver and licence plate of the vehicle.

“Safety around school buses is a priority for officers,” said Cst. Richard Johns, media relations officer for the Port Alberni RCMP. “We work with the school district to follow up with the owners of the vehicles. We believe that with continued education, we can stop these potentially dangerous offences from occurring.”

Failing to stop for a school bus holds a fine of $368 and three demerit points on your driving record.

