Port Alberni RCMP released this photo of a vehicle passing a stopped school bus near the Walmart parking lot. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Port Alberni RCMP released this photo of a vehicle passing a stopped school bus near the Walmart parking lot. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Multiple vehicles caught passing school buses illegally in Port Alberni

RCMP are reminding the public to stop for buses when they have flashing lights activated

Port Alberni RCMP are once again reminding drivers to stop for school buses after multiple buses have captured footage of vehicles passing them illegally.

Already in 2022, Port Alberni RCMP say they have received eight complaints of vehicles who have failed to stop as buses are unloading or loading children.

If a school bus is stopped to pick up or let out passengers with the stop arm and signal lights activated, all other drivers must stop—whether the bus is oncoming or whether you are behind the bus. Vehicles cannot proceed until the bus has shut down its lights and is moving again.

School buses in School District 70 (Pacific Rim) are equipped with multiple exterior cameras. When turned over to the police, this footage shows the vehicle, driver and licence plate of the vehicle.

READ MORE: Cameras catch drivers passing school buses in SD70

“Safety around school buses is a priority for officers,” said Cst. Richard Johns, media relations officer for the Port Alberni RCMP. “We work with the school district to follow up with the owners of the vehicles. We believe that with continued education, we can stop these potentially dangerous offences from occurring.”

Failing to stop for a school bus holds a fine of $368 and three demerit points on your driving record.

Port AlberniRCMP

Previous story
Alberni Makerspace stalled without funds
Next story
Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail in fake attack

Just Posted

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks during a COVID-19 update news conference. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Mask mandate lifts in B.C. Friday, COVID vaccine card program to end April 8

Christina Spence Proteau of Port Alberni, B.C. hoists the Canadian women’s Mid-Amateur Championship trophy after defeating Vancouver’s Nonie Marler in a sudden-death playoff, Sept. 2, 2021 in Bromont, Que. (BERNARD BRAULT/ Golf Canada)
Mentors key to achieving goals for Port Alberni golfer

Port Alberni RCMP released this photo of a vehicle passing a stopped school bus near the Walmart parking lot. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Multiple vehicles caught passing school buses illegally in Port Alberni

Port Alberni’s Malcolm McAuley battles for control of a rebound with two Kwalikum players. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni teams pick up wins on Day 1 of Totem 66