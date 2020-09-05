Several cars parked in front of a housing complex along upper Third Avenue were discovered damaged on Sept. 1, 2020. (PHOTO COURTESY BILL FORSYTH)

Multiple vehicles damaged in hit and run

Port Alberni RCMP found unoccupied vehicle suspected in the incident

Several residents living along upper Third Avenue in Port Alberni woke up the morning of Sept. 1 to find their parked vehicles damaged.

Port Alberni RCMP received a call about a hit and run at 4:30 a.m. the same day after a caller said they heard a loud crash in the vicinity of Angus Street between Fourth and Fifth Avenues. When an officer arrived at the scene, three vehicles could be seen with damage “consistent with being struck by a fast-moving vehicle,” RCMP Staff Sgt. Peter Dionne noted in a press release.

An unoccupied vehicle was located nearby and determined to be the vehicle responsible due to the recent, significant damage to the front passenger side. The vehicle was secured and towed for forensic examination.

Later that same evening police received a report of another vehicle that was damaged in the area.

Dionne did not say whether a person had been apprehended in the incident. Any related information can be provided to the detachment in reference to file number 2020-9388.

Port AlberniRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. government upgrading highway lighting to LEDs on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Multiple vehicles damaged in hit and run

Port Alberni RCMP found unoccupied vehicle suspected in the incident

Alberni teachers’ union calls for smaller class sizes in SD70-Pacific Rim

Lessening classroom density is best use of federally-released COVID-19 funds, says union president

Tseshaht First Nation and DFO sign fisheries agreement

Announcement comes after two protests

North Island College releases COVID-19 guidelines for fall term

Majority of classes will be offered online, with some blended programs

Vancouver Island First Nations council calls on B.C. to act after first COVID-19 case on reserve

Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council representing 14 Nations calls the first case on Mowachaht/Muchalaht reserve a ‘critical situation’

B.C. records 121 new COVID-19 cases, another death ahead of long weekend

There are 1,233 active confirmed cases in the province

B.C. man makes ‘facehugger’ mask during COVID-19 pandemic

It took Owen Chester of Chilliwack about 20 hours to make the leather face mask

B.C. government upgrading highway lighting to LEDs on Vancouver Island

Province projects lower energy use and annual cost savings

B.C.’s largest school district to get $26M in federal COVID-19 classroom funds

Surrey to receive $13.2 million now, rest in January

Man who killed RCMP officer not allowed to return to Vancouver Island

Kenneth Fenton scheduled to be released in March 2021

Charges stayed in fatal driving case north of Fanny Bay

Length of time in go to trial was a factor in B.C. Supreme Court decision

Killing spree still feeds unease in B.C.’s isolated north, one year later

Distant help, cellular dead zones creating fear in wake of 2019 Schmegelsky-Mcleod murders

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 6 to 12

Alpaca Day, Beer Lover’s Day and World Suicide Prevention Day all coming up this week

Game 7 heartbreak for Vancouver as Vegas bounces Canucks from NHL playoffs with 3-0 win

Golden Knights advance to meet Dallas in Western Conference final

Most Read