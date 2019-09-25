The annual Union of B.C. Municipalities Convention is taking place in Vancouver from Sept. 23-27, 2019. (UBCM)

Municipal leaders support banning foreign sponsorship of UBCM amid worsening China relations

Chinese consulate hosts annual reception at the civic government event

Mayors and councillors at the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention voted strongly against foreign sponsorship of the annual event.

The non-binding vote was held Wednesday morning at the convention in Vancouver and comes amid worsening relations between China and Canada.

Forty-five per cent “strongly disagreed” with allowing foreign sponsorship while 19 per cent simply disagreed. Just 24 per cent agreed and “strongly” agreed.

At the heart of the matter is one of the convention’s annual receptions, which has been sponsored and hosted by the Consulate-General of the People’s Republic of China since 2013.

The Chinese government gives the UBCM $6,000 to host the reception.

Many city officials have said they will boycott this year’s reception, which is scheduled for Wednesday evening. Among them are Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart, Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West, Delta Mayor George Harvie and White Rock’s city council.

The vote Wednesday was a “straw poll,” said sponsorship review panel chair Frank Leonard, but will affect the panel’s decision. The panel will present its findings to the UBCM executive early next year and those could determine if the the Chinese reception continues.

READ MORE: Delta mayor joins push against Chinese reception at B.C. mayors’ convention

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Nurse suffers broken jaw in patient ‘ambush’ at Abbotsford hospital
Next story
Man pleads guilty to killing 28-year-old Belgian tourist on Highway 1

Just Posted

ARTS AROUND: Port Alberni painter offers watercolour portrait workshop

Learn techniques such as wet in wet, dry brush and colours used for flesh tones and hair

EDITORIAL: Community roads need to be maintained

Premier John Horgan has promised action on the road between Bamfield and Port Alberni…

Valley Vonka raises more than $5,000 for Literacy Alberni

Winners of the sweet fundraiser were announced at the Raise-A-Reader breakfast

Couple rescues dog with support from Pacific Seaplanes

Lab has been left with broken leg untreated since June

Port Alberni RCMP launch pilot safety program for Indigenous community

The Indigenous Safety Team is a street-level outreach program

70 trucks and counting: B.C. loggers en route to Vancouver to protest job losses

The initial convoy left Prince George at 2 a.m. Wednesday, stopping through the Cariboo

B.C. recycler fined $23,000 for workplace violations

WorkSafeBC imposed the $22,880+ penalty in August

Plastic teabags leach billions of microplastics into your tea

A university study found a single plastic teabag releases approximately 11.6 billion microplastics into each cup

B.C. hunter who injured bear with crossbow was on legal hunt, police say

The bear is believed to be dead

Man pleads guilty to killing 28-year-old Belgian tourist on Highway 1

Sean McKenzie set for sentencing in Amelie Sakkalis’s murder on Nov. 19

Nurse suffers broken jaw in patient ‘ambush’ at Abbotsford hospital

Union says patient used exercise weight to strike nurse

Municipal leaders support banning foreign sponsorship of UBCM amid worsening China relations

Chinese consulate hosts annual reception at the civic government event

Jury deliberates fate of B.C. father charged with daughters’ murders

‘Guilty must be unanimous,’ judge tells jury

B.C.’s auditor general to resign for personal reasons

Carol Bellringer’s news comes just days after she released legislature spending scandal report

Most Read