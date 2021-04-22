Police executed a search warrant at the Devils Army Clubhouse on Petersen road in Campbell River on August 10, 2017.

Murder trial: Victim left to conclude out-of-court settlement on the day he disappeared

Trial of Richard Alexander in death of John Dillon Brown continues in B.C. Supreme Court in Victoria

John Dillon Brown wanted to sue Campbell River’s Voodoo Lounge after a fight with several men at the night club put him in hospital with a number of injuries.

Brown was found murdered in the trunk of his Honda Accord north of Campbell River near Sayward on March 12, 2016. Richard Ernest Alexander, former president of the Campbell River-based Devils Army Motorcycle Club, is charged with first-degree murder in Brown’s death on March 11, 2016. Alexander has pleaded not guilty in the trial being held in B.C. Supreme Court in Victoria.

RELATED: Murder trial into 2016 Campbell River killing underway in Victoria

Brown’s girlfriend Nicole Herman was on the stand again Wednesday after testifying the day before about the injuries Brown received as a result of a fight with bikers at the Voodoo Lounge in November 2015. Brown began trying to gather witnesses and evidence to launch a lawsuit against the Voodoo Lounge.

Brown was contacted by someone to talk about settling his case out of court. Brown and his cousin met with the caller in January 2016, Herman told the court. He told Herman that he had met with a man that he called Ricky, the name Alexander goes by. The court was told that Brown was expecting an out-of-court settlement of $11,000.

RELATED: Police make arrest in connection with 2016 Vancouver Island homicide

On March 10, Brown returned to Campbell River for another meeting regarding the settlement and Herman testified that Brown appeared relaxed and comfortable with the situation and upcoming meeting.

Herman was then asked to consider the events of the following day, the day Brown was to go missing. She was unable to continue and a court break was called to allow Herman to compose herself.

Brown spent time with the couple’s son awaiting his meeting time, Herman testified after a break. Then around 12:30-1 p.m., Herman heard Brown say goodbye to his son, “I love you, I’ll see you in a little bit.”

“Then I heard the door close and that was the last time I saw him,” she said, her voice faltering.

After a while she attempted to text him a few times and even went out looking for him. She checked the hospital and police station to see if he was there. She eventually reported him missing to the police March 12 at 7 p.m. The police informed her at 8 p.m. that they had found Brown’s Honda Accord. It wasn’t until the next day, a Sunday, that Herman was informed that Brown was dead.

RELATED: Sayward suspicious death updgraded to homicide

Also taking the stand on April 21 was former Voodoo Lounge co-owner Michael Behm who told the court that the dance night club had a mixed clientele that often included members of the Devil’s Army Motorcycle Club. Behm said he knew Alexander and they had some discussion about Devil’s Army members having to stop wearing their badges and insignia in the club in order for the lounge to comply with provincial regulations. Alexander was unhappy with those instructions and club members stopped going to the Voodoo Lounge.

Brown contacted Behm to obtain a video of the fight in the club he was involved in in order to use it in his lawsuit. Behm was not in town the night of the fight and provided Brown with a copy of the video.

Behm told the court he was not aware of Brown’s suit against the lounge until police interviewed him after Brown’s death.

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

@AlstrT
editor@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

B.C. gang problemBC Supreme CourtCampbell RiverCrime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATED: Second-degree murder conviction stands for Abbotsford school killer
Next story
B.C. COVID-19 hotspots targeted as AstraZeneca vaccine runs low

Just Posted

A B.C. Centre for Disease Control map shows new COVID-19 cases by local health area for the week of April 11-17. (BCCDC image)
BCCDC says fresh COVID-19 cases down in most Island Health areas

Nanaimo sees its fewest new COVID-19 cases since mid January

Pharmacist Barbara Violo arranges empty vials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine that she has provided to customers at the Junction Chemist, an independent pharmacy in Toronto, Monday, April 19, 2021. Younger Canadians in several provinces are now able to get the AstraZeneca vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
AstraZeneca vaccine appointments fill up fast on Vancouver Island

More pharmacies expected to be added as supply increases

The bulk carrier ‘Port Alberni’ is berthed at CentrePort in Wellington, New Zealand on Monday, April 12, 2021. The carrier is 174 metres long by 29 metres wide, flies under a Hong Kong flag and was carrying logs. (CHARMEAD SCHELLA/Special to the News)
Logging ship a trip down memory lane for transplanted Canadian

The 174-metre ‘Port Alberni’ is registered in Hong Kong

Aria Pendak Jefferson cuddles ChiChi, the family cat that ran away two years ago in Ucluelet. The feline was missing until Courtney Johnson and Barry Edge discovered her in the parking lot of the Canadian Princess earlier this month. Aria and her parents were reunited with ChiChi in a parking lot in Port Alberni. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
A little girl’s wish is answered as her cat came back

Courtenay family reunited with cat that went missing in Ucluelet in 2019

Steve White is the grounds superintendent at Alberni Golf Club. He and his grounds crew keep the course in top playing shape. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ALBERNI GOLF: Team of Nielson and Proteau take Sunday morning golf

Next Sunday, April 25 is an open day

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and United States President Joe Biden smile as they say farewell following a virtual joint statement in Ottawa, Tuesday, February 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau pledges to cut emissions by 40% to 45% by 2030, short of U.S. goal

Trudeau announced target during a virtual climate summit convened by U.S. President Joe Biden

MLA Shirley Bond, right, answers questions during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on February 19, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Former B.C. gaming minister says she wasn’t told directly about dirty cash flowing to casinos

Shirley Bond said Thursday civil forfeiture, gang violence and gambling addiction were also major concerns in 2011

RCMP Constable Etsell speaks to tourists leaving the area at a police roadblock on Westside Road south of Fintry, B.C., Thursday, July 23, 2009. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Yvonne Berg
B.C. police say they take ‘exception’ to conducting roadblocks limiting travel

Asking the police to enforce roadblocks exposes officers to further risk and possible COVID-19 infections, says federation president Brian Sauve

As part of the province’s strategy to combat the opioid overdose crisis, take-home naloxone kits have been distributed throughout the province. (Courtesy of Gaëlle Nicolussi)
Vancouver Island could be at its worst point of overdose crises yet: medical health officer

Island Health issued overdose advisories for Victoria, various communities in the last two weeks

The conservation service confirmed they do not relocate cougars from settled areas but that euthanasia is not necessarily the fate for an animal in the Fanny Bay area. The hope is that the animal will move on to wild areas. (File photo)
Woman hopes cat-stalking Fanny Bay cougar can avoid euthanization

Conservation officers do not relocate the animals from Vancouver Island

Tofino residents expressed frustration over a recent post by Long Beach Lodge owner Tim Hackett that falsely claimed all residents have been vaccinated. (Westerly file photo)
Resort owner apologizes for suggesting Tofino is safe to travel to

Long Beach Lodge owner Tim Hackett apologizes to community and visitors

BC Hydro released a survey Thursday, April 22. It found that many British Columbians are unintentionally contributing to climate change with their yard maintenance choices. (Pixabay)
Spend a lot of time doing yard work? It might be contributing to climate change

Recent BC Hydro survey finds 60% of homeowners still use gas-powered lawnmowers and yard equipment

Journal de Montreal is seen in Montreal, on Thursday, April 22, 2021. The daily newspaper uses a file picture of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dressed in traditional Indian clothing during his trip to India to illustrate a story on the Indian variant of the coronavirus. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press
Montreal newspaper blasted for front-page photo of Trudeau in India

Trudeau is wearing traditional Indian clothes and holding his hands together in prayer beside a caption that reads, ‘The Indian variant has arrived’

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read