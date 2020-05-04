Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, arrives at a press conference on Parliament Hill during the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa on Monday, May 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Murky mystery of COVID-19’s origins takes back seat in Canada to easing crisis: feds

Officials say there are more questions than answers about COVID-19

Health Minister Patty Hajdu says the federal government will remain focused on navigating Canada out of the COVID-19 crisis before turning its focus to the murky mystery surrounding the origins of the novel coronavirus.

Hajdu says that while solving that mystery will be important to learn more about the virus and its dangers, Canada’s priority right now needs to be the health and safety of Canadians.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, says she’s not seen any specific evidence to point to an emerging theory that’s reportedly gaining traction in the U.S. intelligence community: that the outbreak emanated from a virology lab in China.

Tam also acknowledges that the world has more questions than answers at this point about the true origins of the outbreak, which began in Wuhan in late December before wreaking havoc around the globe.

Intelligence agencies in the U.S. say while they agree with the scientific community that the virus was not man-made or genetically enhanced, they are investigating whether the laboratory in Wuhan was the source of the outbreak.

That’s a theory that would fit nicely with the blame-China narrative that’s been pushed in recent weeks by the White House and President Donald Trump.

READ MORE: 7.3M Canadians have received CERB, as wage subsidy pays salaries for another 1.7M: feds

The Canadian Press

Coronavirus

