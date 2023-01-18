Firefighters from North Oyster Volunteer Fire Department prepare to snuff out a burning car on Simpson Road on Wednesday, Jan. 18. (Duck Paterson photo)

Muscle car burns up near Nanaimo Airport

Firefighters arrive to find Chevrolet Camaro with no licence plates engulfed in flames

North Oyster volunteer firefighters doused a flaming muscle car south of Nanaimo this afternoon.

Crews arrived on the scene shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, to find a Chevrolet Camaro IROC fully ablaze on Simpson Road, which runs through an industrial area between Cedar Road and the Nanaimo Airport.

Capt. Bruce McKenzie of the North Oyster Volunteer Fire Department said there were no licence plates on the vehicle.

There were no reports of injuries and McKenzie did not know what started the fire or any circumstances leading up to it.

“When we got there it was fully involved and we put it out and left it with the police,” the fire captain said.

