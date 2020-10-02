‘Namgis Chief Don Svanvik (middle) speaks during the video posted to the The Corporation of the Village of Alert Bay’s Facebook page. (Facebook screenshot)

‘Namgis First Nation member tests positive for COVID-19 post mortem

Contact tracing was started immediately after the discovery of the positive test.

A member of the ‘Namgis First Nation tested positive for COVID-19 post mortem.

The test was done last week after the person, who had previous health complications, had already passed away, says ‘Namgis Chief Don Svanvik, who added that as far as he’s aware there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Cormorant Island, where the ‘Namgis have resided since time immemorial.

RELATED: Alert Bay woman passes away as COVID numbers rise

RELATED: Alert Bay lifts travel ban as COVID outbreak dies down

Svanvik also noted in a video that was posted on The Corporation of the Village of Alert Bay’s Facebook page Sept. 29 that contact tracing was started immediately after the discovery of the positive test.

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusDeath

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Missing mushroom picker in northern B.C. found dead

Just Posted

All candidates meeting goes virtual with Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce

The public is invited to submit questions for Mid Island-Pacific Rim candidates

QUINN’S QUIPS: A poignant farewell to Pot Luck Ceramics

As of Sept. 30 Pot Luck is closing its doors, a victim of COVID-19.

Provincial police watchdog opens investigation after man found dead in Victoria cells

The man was arrested by North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP on Sept. 28

ARTS AROUND: Art exhibit showcases the new and retrospective

Celtic Chaos fundraising performance has been cancelled

LOOK BACK: The men who built the first Stamp Falls fish ladder

Delve into Alberni Valley history with the Alberni Valley Museum online

Feds to soon allow extended family, partners to apply to enter Canada

Those interested in entering the country will have to be approved by federal officials and quarantine

‘Namgis First Nation member tests positive for COVID-19 post mortem

Contact tracing was started immediately after the discovery of the positive test.

Trump to spend a ‘few days’ at military hospital amid testing positive for COVID-19

White House says the U.S. president remains ‘fatigued’ and had been injected with an experimental antibody cocktail

Royal Canadian Legion adjusts to pandemic with electronic poppy sale pilot

You likely won’t be seeing volunteers with poppy tables out front stores this year

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Metis Nation demands recognition by B.C.

New report highlights inequities in the treatment of Metis in B.C.

B.C.’s hospitals still have thousands of empty beds in case of COVID surge

Interior Health at 94 per cent capacity; Fraser Health at 64 per cent

B.C. VOTES 2020: Wilkinson targets pipeline protesters, promises forest stability

B.C. Liberals vow to grow tree planting, legislate ‘working forest’

Most Read