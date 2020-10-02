‘Namgis First Nation member tests positive for COVID-19 post mortem

Contact tracing was started immediately after the discovery of the positive test.

‘Namgis Chief Don Svanvik (middle) speaks during the video posted to the The Corporation of the Village of Alert Bay’s Facebook page. (Facebook screenshot)

A member of the ‘Namgis First Nation tested positive for COVID-19 post mortem.

The test was done last week after the person, who had previous health complications, had already passed away, says ‘Namgis Chief Don Svanvik, who added that as far as he’s aware there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Cormorant Island, where the ‘Namgis have resided since time immemorial.

Svanvik also noted in a video that was posted on The Corporation of the Village of Alert Bay’s Facebook page Sept. 29 that contact tracing was started immediately after the discovery of the positive test.

