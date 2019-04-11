Nanaimo bar getting its own stamp

Vancouver Island’s favourite dessert to be featured in ‘Sweet Canada’ series

The Nanaimo bar will be featured in the ‘Sweet Canada’ postage stamp series. CANADA POST image

Nanaimo’s favourite dessert is putting its stamp on Canadian mail.

The Nanaimo bar is getting its own stamp next week as part of Canada Post’s ‘Sweet Canada’ series.

“We’re serving up huge helpings of Canadian culinary history with our Sweet Canada stamp issue…” notes Canada Post’s website, adding that the series “dishes up the origins of five delicious Canadians desserts and takes you on a tasty trip from coast to coast.”

The stamp is priced at ‘permanent,’ with a page of 10 Sweet Canada stamps, including two Nanaimo bar stamps, priced at $9.

“Rich and chocolatey Nanaimo bars have been associated with their namesake Vancouver Island city since the no-bake recipe first appeared there in the 1950s,” Canada Post notes.

Other signature Canadian desserts featured in the series are Saskatoon berry pie, butter tarts, tarte au sucre (sugar pie) and blueberry grunt.

The “fun-shaped” stamps were illustrated by Mary Ellen Johnson and will be issued April 17. For more information or to pre-order the stamps, click here.



editor@nanaimobulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter