Nanaimo city hall dealing with leaked confidential report

The City of Nanaimo is dealing with a breach of confidential information.

According to a city-issued press release Friday, the entire a copy of a KPMG final report was leaked on social media. The press release goes on to state that the report was confidential and in camera and that it contains third-party information, as well as personal information of individuals.

The city is apparently ensuring that “steps are being taken to recover the sensitive information” and that the breach has been reported to all appropriate authorities including the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner.

The report looks into personal expenses made on city purchase cards.

Megan Waggoner, the records supervisor with the city, told the News Bulletin in an e-mail that as of May 2 there were 175 active city-issued purchase cards and that there were 187 active city-issued purchase cards in 2017.

