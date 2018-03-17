Nanaimo company awarded $33-million Site C contract

F&M Installations Ltd. will build substation for B.C. Hydro megaproject

Artist’s rendering of the Site C dam, the third hydro dam on the Peace River that started construction in 2015. (B.C. Hydro)

A Nanaimo company has been awarded a $33-million contract for a Site C dam project.

F&M Installations Ltd. will build the south bank substation, located in the Fort St. John area, for the $10.7-billion project in B.C.’s Peace region.

B.C. Hydro announced three Site C contracts on Friday, March 16.

“B.C. Hydro has been a major client for more than 32 years and FMI is very pleased and proud of our team,” said Mike Crucil, F&M Installations’ CEO.

At the equivalent size of 48 football fields, the south bank substation is one of the largest substations ever to be constructed in B.C., according to F&M Installations’ figures. During construction, the project will require moving about 150,000 cubic metres of earth, installation of 65,000 metres of ground grid, 1,600 tonnes of steel, 9,000 cubic metres of concrete, 300 kilometres of cable and 12 kilometres of overhead aluminum bus structure.

The project will take about 36 months to complete and at peak construction, will employ 110 workers.

“We’ve been a major employer in the Vancouver Island area and throughout Western Canada,” Crucil said. “A lot of our resources come from the Vancouver Island region.”

A $1.6-billion contract was also signed with the Aecon-Flatiron-Dragados-EBC Partnership to construct a generating station and spillways, and REEL COH Inc. has been awarded a $23-million contract “to design, supply and commission the generating station and spillways powerhouse bridge” and cranes, according to a B.C. Hydro release.

The project is slated to be completed over five years and B.C. Hydro estimates there will be approximately 1,600 workers on site at the peak of construction in 2021.

Approximately 700,000 cubic metres of concrete and 34,000 tonnes of rebar are expected to be used for the generating station and two 17-storey-high spillways.


