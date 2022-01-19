Nanaimo doubling up on random piles of found money

RCMP ask for help determining owners of envelope found on sidewalk, lump sum in shopping mall

Another significant amount of money was found elsewhere in Nanaimo on the same day that someone found another stash of cash.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, “a large sum of money” was found on a sidewalk Dec. 31 in north Nanaimo.

The person who found the cash told police he found an envelope of money on the ground in his neighbourhood. The finder checked with his neighbours, but no one reported they had lost any money, so he handed the money over to police.

The cash will be held for 90 days and if the owner of the money cannot be found, the person who found it is eligible to receive it.

Anyone with information about the money or who it might belong to is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP detachment non-emergency line at 25-754-2345 and quote file No. 2021-47853.

The money found on the sidewalk was found the same day that more than $1,000 was left at a north Nanaimo shopping mall.

