The B.C. Ferries vessel the Queen of Oak Bay at the Departure Bay ferry terminal in Nanaimo. (NEWS BULLETIN file photo)

Nanaimo ferry an hour and a half behind schedule after medical emergency

Queen of Oak Bay was delayed at Departure Bay this afternoon

A ferry on the Nanaimo route is almost an hour and a half behind schedule this evening after a medical emergency earlier this afternoon.

The Queen of Oak Bay is operating 84 minutes behind schedule, noted a service announcement from B.C. Ferries at about 5 p.m.

The ferry corp said in the service notice that the medical emergency, “experienced by one of our customers … required immediate attention earlier this afternoon.”

The Queen of Oak Bay was slated to sail at 1:15 p.m. from Nanaimo’s Departure Bay terminal, but didn’t leave until 2:20 p.m.

“We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience as a result of this delay,” the service notice read. “We wish our fellow passenger a speedy recovery.”

B.C. Ferries was asking that customers with reservations check in at the terminal in accordance with their scheduled sailing time.

The other vessel servicing the Nanaimo-West Vancouver route, the Coastal Renaissance, is operating on time.

