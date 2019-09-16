Nanaimo ferry an hour and a half behind schedule after medical emergency

A ferry on the Nanaimo route is almost an hour and a half behind schedule this evening after a medical emergency earlier this afternoon.
The Queen of Oak Bay is operating 84 minutes behind schedule, noted a service announcement from B.C. Ferries at about 5 p.m.
The ferry corp said in the service notice that the medical emergency, “experienced by one of our customers … required immediate attention earlier this afternoon.”
The Queen of Oak Bay was slated to sail at 1:15 p.m. from Nanaimo’s Departure Bay terminal, but didn’t leave until 2:20 p.m.
“We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience as a result of this delay,” the service notice read. “We wish our fellow passenger a speedy recovery.”
B.C. Ferries was asking that customers with reservations check in at the terminal in accordance with their scheduled sailing time.
The other vessel servicing the Nanaimo-West Vancouver route, the Coastal Renaissance, is operating on time.
