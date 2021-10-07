A ‘Khaos’ graffiti tag on the old A&B Sound building at Terminal Avenue and Commercial Street. (News Bulletin file photo)

A ‘Khaos’ graffiti tag on the old A&B Sound building at Terminal Avenue and Commercial Street. (News Bulletin file photo)

Nanaimo graffiti tagger fined $15,000, must write essay on why vandalism is ‘morally wrong’

City of Nanaimo releases details of court order

A prolific graffiti tagger was fined, forced to apologize to the City of Nanaimo and must attend counselling.

According to a City of Nanaimo press release, a settlement was reached via consent order in the Supreme Court of B.C. this past summer.

The city says approximately 450 ‘Khaos’ tags were found in 2020, painted on buildings, infrastructure, dumpsters and other places. The offender, Kai Sei Cleave, was arrested and identified in April 2020 after a citizen “observed the tagger applying tags to multiple surfaces near Terminal Park Mall and contacted police.”

The City of Nanaimo began civil action against the tagger in January 2021, “which included obtaining a court-issued order to cease the prolific acts of vandalism around the community” and seeking financial damages, according to the release.

The order requires that the tagger pay $10,000 in fines and $5,500 for damages, to be paid in $150 monthly installments, and remove all their tags. The defendant cannot possess spray paint for two years. The defendant must also write a 1,000-word essay on “why graffiti vandalism is legally and morally wrong,” the court ordered.

“The City of Nanaimo is committed to taking appropriate measures to prevent and remove graffiti on public property, and to holding offenders accountable for the desecration of public and private property,” said Mayor Leonard Krog in the release.

READ ALSO: Graffiti taggers caught in Nanaimo with paint on their hands

READ ALSO: Utility boxes in Nanaimo covered in artwork to combat graffiti


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CourtNanaimo

Previous story
UBC researchers see promising results reversing Alzheimer’s symptoms in mice
Next story
B.C. waiting for new rapid tests to be approved before large-scale rollout in schools

Just Posted

The Stone Poets will be performing at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni on Oct. 8, 2021. (PHOTO COURTESY MICAH GARDENER)
In-person music returns to Char’s Landing with Stone Poets

Greg Penny picks up recycling bins on Sixth Avenue in Port Alberni on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. This week will be his final week with the previous recycling truck, as the City of Port Alberni is switching to a new three-cart system as of Sept. 13. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Eagle-eyed blue-box collector says goodbye to Port Alberni customers

Valley Vonka winners from left to right: Ike Dokter, Wendy Haas, Jim Doiron, Jensen Warson Castley and MaryLee Castley. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Second Valley Vonka fundraiser raises more than $5K for Literacy Alberni

Some of the local artwork on display at the Rollin Art Centre. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
ARTS AROUND: Local artists featured at Port Alberni’s Rollin Art Centre