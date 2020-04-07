Police in Nanaimo were allegedly met with a “slew of profanities” by an intoxicated man who had climbed a fir tree outside Generations Church on Monday evening. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

Nanaimo man, allegedly drunk and high, arrested after climbing 100-foot tree

Man in sandals climbs fir tree, hurls obscenities at police below

An intoxicated man attracted the attention of nearby residents, police and firefighters when he climbed to the top of a fir tree outside a Nanaimo church on Monday.

According to Nanaimo RCMP, police were alerted a little after 5:30 p.m. by residents in the 1300 block of Belford Avenue who saw the man climb the tree in sandals and were concerned for his safety. Mounties estimated the man climbed as high as 100 feet.

“Police first arrived and were met with a slew of profanities,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman. “City of Nanaimo fire crews were dispatched to assist in removing him from his perch; however, prior to their arrival he decided to make his way down, limb by limb.”

The 38-year-old allegedly admitted to being under the influence of a number of illicit street drugs and alcohol. He was arrested under the liquor control and licensing act and was held in a cell at the Nanaimo RCMP detachment until he sobered up, police say. No charges are being recommended.

